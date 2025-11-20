Shelling of Kherson region: three injured, including minor girl

On November 20, 2025, Russian forces struck Kherson and the village of Molodizhne in Kherson region, leaving civilians wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET says.

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What weapons did the occupiers use?

The statement said Russia’s army shelled the region with artillery, including rocket artillery, as well as mortars, and also used various types of drones.

Victims of the strikes

As of 5:30 p.m., three civilians had been injured by Russian attacks, including a teenage girl.

An 85-year-old man was wounded overnight during artillery shelling of Kherson. According to the regional military administration, he sustained a concussion, a blast injury and a closed head injury. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance on site.

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In addition, a Russian shell hit a house in Kherson in the morning while a 17-year-old girl was inside. She suffered a blast injury, concussion and an acute stress reaction. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

At around 13:00, Russian troops shelled Molodizhne with artillery. A 58-year-old woman walking down the street was caught in the enemy attack. She sustained a blast injury and a closed head injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the head and torso. An ambulance crew took her to hospital in moderate condition.

Damage was also reported to private homes, apartment buildings and a preschool facility.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil: 52 injured remain in hospital, including 17 children