Throughout the day on November 22, Russian troops struck Kherson, Kizomys, and Inhulets in the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Attacks on Kherson

At approximately 2:20 p.m., Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the attack, two people were reported injured. Preliminary reports indicate that the victims, women aged 78 and 63, suffered blast injuries. The victims were taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Later, it was also reported that one female resident of Kherson had been killed. "At approximately 2:30 p.m., as a result of enemy shelling, a 78-year-old woman was killed. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said Prokudin, head of the regional administration.

As a result of this shelling, another 77-year-old woman from Kherson was injured, suffering from blast trauma, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her leg. She was taken to the hospital.

Later, Prokudin reported the death of two more women due to Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

"The relevant services are currently identifying the victims. My condolences to their families and loved ones," he wrote.

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Shelling of Kizomys

Yes, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops shelled Kizomys with artillery.

As a result of the "arrival" in a residential building, a woman born in 1949 suffered fatal injuries.

Car hit near Ingulets

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian vehicle near the village of Inhulets in the Dariivka community with a drone.

As a result of the enemy strike, a 50-year-old man suffered explosive and open craniocerebral injuries. His condition is critical. Doctors are doing everything possible to save his life.

The ambulance crew also took a 24-year-old local resident to the hospital in moderate condition. He was diagnosed with concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to his back and head.