44th Brigade artillerymen destroy three enemy guns and ammunition depot. VIDEO

During a fire mission, troops of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol detected and destroyed two enemy D-20 guns, one D-30, and an ammunition depot.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, according to Censor.NET.

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"After the enemy howitzers and the ammunition storage site were spotted, counter-battery fire and attack drones were deployed immediately. All targets were successfully hit, and most importantly, Ukrainian lives were saved," the statement said.

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