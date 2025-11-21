1 461 1
44th Brigade artillerymen destroy three enemy guns and ammunition depot. VIDEO
During a fire mission, troops of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol detected and destroyed two enemy D-20 guns, one D-30, and an ammunition depot.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, according to Censor.NET.
"After the enemy howitzers and the ammunition storage site were spotted, counter-battery fire and attack drones were deployed immediately. All targets were successfully hit, and most importantly, Ukrainian lives were saved," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password