Day in Zaporizhzhia region: occupiers strike 20 settlements, damaging houses. PHOTO
Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 460 strikes on 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov.
Details of enemy shelling
Russian troops carried out nine air strikes on Veselianka, Hryhorivka, Novoye Pole, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, and Vozdvyzhivka.
227 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Kushuhum, Chervonodniprovka, Stepnhirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Solodke, Zatyshshia, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.
Six MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.
218 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Stepnohirsk, Primorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zatyshshia, Solodke, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.
There were 44 reports of damage to homes, farm buildings, equipment, and infrastructure. No civilians were hurt.
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