13 people injured, 15 houses damaged in Kherson region due to Russian shelling

Over the past day, Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Blahovishchenske, Pryozerne, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Tomyna Balka, Ivanivka, Mykilsk, Novotyagynka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Charivne, Novoraysk, Urozhayne, Novovorontsovka, Nova Kamianka, Osokorivka, Milove, Burgunka, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamyanka, Olgivka, Sablukivka, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Mayak, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

Wounded as a result of enemy attacks

Due to Russian aggression, 13 people were injured.

Damage caused by shelling

Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the region, damaging 15 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a cell tower, a store, a planetarium, a private garage, and cars.

Yesterday, four people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

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