We are boosting anti-drone protection for key logistics routes in frontline regions – Shmyhal. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal made a working visit to Kherson region, where he was briefed by the head of the State Special Transport Service on the installation of anti-drone protection along the region’s roads.

He reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET notes.

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"We are strengthening the protection of key logistics routes in frontline regions. According to the State Special Transport Service, more than 78% of the planned work has been completed nationwide," the statement reads.

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It is noted that State Special Transport Service units have been given clear tasks regarding the scope of work and priority sections.

"We must protect all key routes that sustain life and ensure the defence of frontline communities," Shmyhal stressed.

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