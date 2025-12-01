Ruscists are advancing in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advances

Zaporizhzhia region

The enemy has advanced near Rivnopillia and Huliaipole.





Donetsk region

The occupiers are advancing near Stupochky.

Kharkiv

Russian troops have advanced near Dvorichanske.

Read more: Heavy fog helps enemy infiltrate Vovchansk, - Trehubov