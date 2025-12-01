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Ruscists are advancing in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advances

Zaporizhzhia region

The enemy has advanced near Rivnopillia and Huliaipole.

Russians are advancing in three regions: what is known?
Russians are advancing in three regions: what is known?

Donetsk region

The occupiers are advancing near Stupochky.

Russians are advancing in three regions: what is known?

Kharkiv

Russian troops have advanced near Dvorichanske.

Russians are advancing in three regions: what is known?

Read more: Heavy fog helps enemy infiltrate Vovchansk, - Trehubov

Author: 

Hulyaypole (154) Zaporizhzhia region (2143) Donetsk region (5862) military actions (3412) Kharkiv region (1729) Kramatorskyy district (1001) Polohivskyy district (316) Kupiansk district (526) Stupochky (9) Rivnopillya (16) Dvorichanske (3) DeepState (511)
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