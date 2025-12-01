Ruscists are advancing in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
Zaporizhzhia region
The enemy has advanced near Rivnopillia and Huliaipole.
Donetsk region
The occupiers are advancing near Stupochky.
Kharkiv
Russian troops have advanced near Dvorichanske.
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