Heavy fog helps enemy infiltrate Vovchansk, - Trehubov

Russian units are attempting to advance in Vovchansk and its surroundings, taking advantage of favorable weather conditions.

This was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

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Fog allows the enemy to infiltrate

On the Volchansky front—or, as it is officially called, the South Slobozhansky front—the Russians are actively trying to advance directly into the city itself, as well as around it. These attempts are being thwarted by Ukrainian defenders, but the problem is that the city itself is destroyed. And a separate problem today and yesterday is that thick fog is helping Russian infantry groups infiltrate," Tregubov said.

He also added that due to weather conditions, wing-type drones and tactical aircraft are rarely used in this area.

The situation in the Kupiansk area

In other areas, particularly in the Kupiansk region, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy. According to the spokesperson, Ukrainian forces currently control the southern and central areas of Kupiansk, while the northern areas of the city are controlled by Russians, who entered the area in early November. Our defenders managed to completely cut off the enemy from supplies, which were delivered by drones.

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Russian troops in Kupiansk are currently in a rather difficult situation," Trehubov said.

According to him, the Russians are actively pressing on the approaches to Kupiansk, where they can still maintain logistics, but these attempts are "not very successful."

The spokesperson also noted that Russian troops are attempting to cross the Oskil River in small boats, but such targets are "fairly easy to hit."

"Therefore, at the moment, it is not very easy for them to move around there, but if the river freezes, it may become easier. However, we do not yet know what the conditions will be like in winter," said Tregubov.

He separately noted that the enemy is also trying to advance in the Lyman and Velykoburlutsky directions, but is being repelled.