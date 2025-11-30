Ukrainian defenders cleared Ivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, eliminating 53 occupiers and capturing another 19 - DeepState. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade cleared the village of Ivanivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and its southern outskirts.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Occupiers eliminated and captured

As a result of search and strike operations, 53 occupiers were killed and another 19 invaders were captured.

It is noted that the captured occupiers were handed over "to replenish the exchange fund."

"They were fed and given medical assistance," DeepState said, emphasising that, unlike the Russians, the Ukrainian military adheres to international law as much as possible.

See also: The enemy tried to break through the defences in the Oleksandrivskyi direction, - General Staff. MAPS