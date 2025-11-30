Ukrainian defenders cleared Ivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, eliminating 53 occupiers and capturing another 19 - DeepState. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade cleared the village of Ivanivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and its southern outskirts.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Occupiers eliminated and captured
As a result of search and strike operations, 53 occupiers were killed and another 19 invaders were captured.
It is noted that the captured occupiers were handed over "to replenish the exchange fund."
"They were fed and given medical assistance," DeepState said, emphasising that, unlike the Russians, the Ukrainian military adheres to international law as much as possible.
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