City without houses, people or trees: footage of destroyed Toretsk. VIDEO
A video of Toretsk, destroyed by Russians, was posted online. The aerial reconnaissance footage shows what is left of the once 35,000-strong city in the Donetsk region.
Not a single building has survived, just a street with burnt trees. "This is the unadorned "liberation" that the Russian Reich brings," the post under the video reads, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password