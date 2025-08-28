City without houses, people or trees: footage of destroyed Toretsk. VIDEO

A video of Toretsk, destroyed by Russians, was posted online. The aerial reconnaissance footage shows what is left of the once 35,000-strong city in the Donetsk region.

Not a single building has survived, just a street with burnt trees. "This is the unadorned "liberation" that the Russian Reich brings," the post under the video reads, Censor.NET reports.

