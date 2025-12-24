Infantry is not "one-way ticket": NGU Commander Pivnenko outlined key areas of support

Commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, outlined the key areas of support for the infantry.

This was reported by the National Guard press service, according to Censor.NET.

Pivnenko emphasized that despite the difficulties of each day of defense and the enemy's imposed IPSO opinion, service in the infantry is not a "one-way ticket." He stressed that the state, the command, and those who make decisions do not abandon the infantry.

"War is difficult. A long war always involves losses, tremendous efforts on the part of every soldier and commander, and endurance that is tested every day. We have no right to embellish or devalue this. But we also have no right to allow the enemy or anyone else to convince our people that the state, the command, or those who make decisions are leaving the infantry alone to face danger," said Pivnenko.

Read more: Infantry is not "one-way street": NGU Commander Pivnenko outlined key areas of support

Areas of support

The commander of the National Guard outlined the key areas of support for the infantry:

Improving training. The National Guard is constantly improving both basic military training and specialized training in specific areas. The ability to act confidently in difficult conditions, to help oneself or save a comrade is practiced many times during training and becomes automatic.

The National Guard is constantly improving both basic military training and specialized training in specific areas. The ability to act confidently in difficult conditions, to help oneself or save a comrade is practiced many times during training and becomes automatic. Officers on the front line. Pivnenko emphasized that NGU officers fight alongside their subordinates—both those who serve in the Main Directorate and those who serve in territorial directorates, corps, and company-battalion units. Many of them have come a long way since 2014 – from infantrymen to officers. Among the commanders are those who have lost sons who continued military dynasties, and those who carry out tasks on the front line as part of UAV crews.

Pivnenko emphasized that NGU officers fight alongside their subordinates—both those who serve in the Main Directorate and those who serve in territorial directorates, corps, and company-battalion units. Many of them have come a long way since 2014 – from infantrymen to officers. Among the commanders are those who have lost sons who continued military dynasties, and those who carry out tasks on the front line as part of UAV crews. Technical means. The development and improvement of electronic warfare, electronic protection, communications, and unmanned systems, in particular UAVs and ground-based robotic complexes, is an investment in supporting and preserving infantry and reducing risks for those holding the front line.

The development and improvement of electronic warfare, electronic protection, communications, and unmanned systems, in particular UAVs and ground-based robotic complexes, is an investment in supporting and preserving infantry and reducing risks for those holding the front line. High-quality equipment. The National Guard is working to equip its units with high-quality armored vehicles, weapons, and equipment—precisely what soldiers need, which have already proven themselves on the front lines and are truly saving lives.

"Infantry is the foundation! And it is our duty to do everything possible to ensure that it is prepared, protected, equipped, and knows that it is not alone," Pivnenko emphasized.

It is noted that as of today, more than 100 servicemen of the National Guard have been awarded the highest honor – the title of Hero of Ukraine, and more than 16,000 have been awarded state awards. A large proportion of them are infantrymen.