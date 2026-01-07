Soldiers of 8th SOF Regiment capture two ruscists and take control of enemy position in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 8th Special Operations Forces (SOF) Regiment carried out a raid on an enemy position in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, during the special operation, the special forces group eliminated three occupiers, while two others were pinned down inside a dugout.

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The SOF operators used a tough show of force, precise timing, and no-alternative communication with the Russian troops.

As a result, two invaders were taken prisoner and will replenish the prisoner exchange pool.

"The fortification has been completely cleared of the enemy, and control over the position has been restored," the soldiers added under the published video.

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It was also reported that SOF fighters captured a Russian occupier who was hiding in Kupiansk and adjusting strikes on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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