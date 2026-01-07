SIGNUM drone operators destroy three guns and mortar in Lyman direction. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, within the area of responsibility of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, fighters destroyed four pieces of the occupiers’ fire assets.
According to Censor.NET, strike drones hit three guns and a mortar together with its ammunition load.
The first gun was put out of action by two targeted strikes, one of which hit the control mechanism.
Two more guns were destroyed by hits to their barrels.
The final footage also shows Russian troops attempting to deploy a mortar firing position, but drone operators immediately spotted and took out the equipment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password