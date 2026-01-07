Two occupiers shot themselves with automatic weapons in unison on battlefield near Huliaipole. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing two occupiers taking their own lives on the battlefield near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russians settled down close to each other and simultaneously shot themselves in the head with automatic weapons.
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