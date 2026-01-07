Assault on quad bikes in snowstorm: SIGNUM pilots thwarted occupiers’ attack in Lyman direction. VIDEO

On the road to Yampil, on the Lyman front, Russian occupation forces attempted an assault using quad bikes and unfavourable weather conditions. The enemy hoped to take advantage of snowfall, strong winds and limited visibility to secretly advance their assault group.

However, according to Censor.NET, the attempt to break through was quickly detected. Pilots from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade immediately sprang into action and fired at the targets in pairs. The operators' actions were precise, coordinated and cool-headed.

Read more: SIGNUM pilots shoot down 48 Shahed drones using STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

Thanks to the quick response and effective use of strike drones, the enemy assault group was stopped on the approaches, and their equipment and manpower were hit.

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