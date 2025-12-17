3 010 12
SIGNUM pilots shoot down 48 Shahed drones using STING interceptor drones. VIDEO
SIGNUM unit pilots have shot down 48 enemy Shahed drones using STING interceptor drones.
This was reported by the manufacturer of STING drones, the company "Dyki Shershni" (Wild Hornets), according to Censor.NET.
Fighters of the SIGNUM battalion were among the first in Ukraine to take on the task of shooting down Russian kamikaze drones.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password