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News Interceptor drones
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SIGNUM pilots shoot down 48 Shahed drones using STING interceptor drones. VIDEO

SIGNUM unit pilots have shot down 48 enemy Shahed drones using STING interceptor drones. 

This was reported by the manufacturer of STING drones, the company "Dyki Shershni" (Wild Hornets), according to Censor.NET.

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Fighters of the SIGNUM battalion were among the first in Ukraine to take on the task of shooting down Russian kamikaze drones.

Read more: 4 out of 5 missiles destroyed, 175 enemy drones neutralized, hits at 14 locations, - Air Force

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2208) 53rd separate mechanized brigade (100) drones (4831) Dyki Shershni (214) Shahed (1456)
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