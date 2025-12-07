4 out of 5 missiles destroyed, 175 enemy drones neutralized, hits at 14 locations, - Air Force

On the night of December 7, 2025, the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs and air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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How did Russia attack Ukraine?

It is noted that, in total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 246 air attack vehicles – 5 ballistic missiles and 241 UAVs of various types. Among them:

241 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera (other types of UAVs) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea (about 150 of them – "Shaheds");

3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Tambov Region, Russian Federation);

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Kursk region, Russian Federation).

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The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

What did Ukrainian air defense forces manage to shoot down?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 179 air targets:

175 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerbera (other types of drones);

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Read: Air raid alert declared across Ukraine: high-speed target flying towards Kremenchuk (updated)

It is also reported that 65 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!