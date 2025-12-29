SIGNUM fiber-optic drones eliminate six occupiers and destroy four enemy guns near Lyman. VIDEO

Pilots of the SIGNUM Battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade continue to demonstrate high effectiveness in using attack UAVs in the Lyman direction of the frontline in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the published footage shows the operators’ virtuoso work as they guide fiber-optic-controlled drones through wooded terrain at extremely low altitudes, bypassing natural obstacles and enemy camouflage.

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As a result of precisely planned strikes, Russian occupation forces' infantry were eliminated, and four enemy artillery guns used to shell Ukrainian positions were destroyed.

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