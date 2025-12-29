Occupier films destroyed Russian army column: "It smelled like f#cking burnt meat here. One of them has f#cking brain drain — his skull was shattered.". VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing an occupier recording the results of an attack on a Russian army convoy with cumulative ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows destroyed armoured vehicles and motor vehicles, including an armoured personnel carrier, a "Ural" truck and an escort vehicle. All the vehicles were significantly damaged and completely burned out.

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It is noted that the convoy was equipped with electronic warfare devices installed on the cabs of the vehicles. However, the presence of electronic warfare devices was unable to protect the equipment from precision strikes. The circumstances and exact location of the incident are currently unclear.

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