Ukrainian intelligence promptly identified the area where Russian occupation forces were concentrated. After confirming the coordinates, the crew of the multiple launch rocket system of the 33rd separate assault regiment quickly moved into firing position and delivered a precision strike on the designated targets.

According to Censor.NET, striking remote areas where the enemy is concentrated significantly reduces its combat capabilities, disrupts logistics, and complicates preparations for assault operations. This, in turn, facilitates the further execution of combat missions by Ukrainian assault units.

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The unit emphasises a clear algorithm of operation: target detection, rapid deployment to position and fire strike.

The 33rd Separate Assault Regiment continues its systematic combat operations to destroy enemy forces.

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