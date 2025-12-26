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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,202,070 people (+840 per day), 11,459 tanks, 35,509 artillery systems, 23,804 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,202,070 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 25 December 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,202,070 (+840) individuals
  • tanks – 11,459 (+3) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,804 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 35,509 (+74) units
  • MLRS – 1,579 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,264 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 95,334 (+537) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,107 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 71,454 (+180) units
  • special equipment – 4,029 (+0) units.

Read more: Pokrovsk direction sees 26 attacks, 48 occupiers killed. 115 clashes on front overall – General Staff

Втрати ворога 25 грудня

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Russian Army (12164) Armed Forces HQ (5357) liquidation (3110) elimination (7590)
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