Pokrovsk direction sees 26 attacks, 48 occupiers killed. 115 clashes on front overall – General Staff

Since the start of the day, 115 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline, including 26 in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported in the General Staff’s update on the situation at the front as of 10:00 p.m. on 25 December, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

The enemy carried out 50 airstrikes, dropped 108 guided aerial bombs, used 4,060 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2,792 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one airstrike today, using one guided aerial bomb, and conducted 68 attacks, including one with a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichanske, and in the direction of Vilcha. Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks; one engagement is currently ongoing.

Read more: Zelenskyy hears Palisa report: Frontline positions and combat units to be strengthened

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the Kupiansk direction, in the direction of Hlushkivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped eight attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and in the direction of Ozerne and Zarichne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Siversk and Serebrianka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the Kramatorsk direction, in the area of Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers assaulted the positions of our defenders 14 times near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka and Sofiivka.

Read more: Frontline sees 52 combat clashes, fighting ongoing near Siversk area in Sloviansk direction – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka, Novoho Shakhovo, Kucheriv Yar and Novoekonomichne. One battle is currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our troops killed 48 occupiers and wounded 24; destroyed one artillery system, 21 UAVs, three vehicles, three relay antennas, three ammunition depots, and one enemy personnel shelter; and significantly damaged a tank, two artillery systems, and 11 enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivsk direction, Ukrainian units stopped 14 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Pryvilne, Rybne, Krasnohirskе, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Yalta, Oleksandrohrad, and in the direction of Iskra, Vyshneve and Yehorivka. One battle is currently ongoing.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Uspenivka and Huliaipole, and in the direction of Dobropillia. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate and Bilohiria.

Read more: Storm Shadow attacked Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, two enemy attacks ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers. The enemy carried out an airstrike with guided aerial bombs on Novotiahynka.