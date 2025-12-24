Frontline sees 52 combat clashes, fighting ongoing near Siversk area in Sloviansk direction – General Staff

Since the start of Wednesday, December 24, there have been 52 combat clashes along the frontline.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska and Yasna Poliana in Chernihiv region, and Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, and Neskuchne in Sumy region. In addition, the enemy conducted air strikes on Ulanove and Novovasylivka.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice. It also carried out three air strikes, dropping six aerial bombs, and launched 76 strikes on settlements and the positions of Ukrainian units, including four from MLRS.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, and toward Izbytske, Hryhorivka, and Kolodiazne. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance toward Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kupiansk. The Defense Forces have already repelled four enemy attacks.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by the invaders in the areas of Novoselivka, Stavky, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, fighting is ongoing in the area of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no clashes have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out seven offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day, the enemy tried 11 times to advance to Ukrainian positions near Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Zlahoda, Krasnohirske, and Pryvilne. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers near Solodke and Huliaipole, with four clashes still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniproskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes have been recorded in other directions.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff said.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,196,740 people (+1,120 per day), 11,438 tanks, 35,308 artillery systems, 23,772 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS