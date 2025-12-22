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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,196,740 people (+1,120 per day), 11,438 tanks, 35,308 artillery systems, 23,772 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,197,860 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 22 December 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,197,860 (+1,120) individuals
  • tanks – 11,438 (+3) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,772 (+2) units
  • artillery systems – 35,308 (+10) units
  • MLRS – 1,575 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,263 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 432 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 92,713 (+109) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 70,853 (+64) units
  • special equipment – 4,029 (+0) units.

Watch more: T-72 tank of 24th Brigade destroyed a high-rise building with occupiers in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Втрати ворога 21 грудня

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Russian Army (12137) Armed Forces HQ (5340) liquidation (3106) elimination (7571)
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