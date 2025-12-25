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Storm Shadow attacked Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant

On 25 December, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is noted that the strike was carried out with Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles.

"Numerous explosions were recorded. The target was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

They added that the Novoshakhtinsk plant is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia and is directly involved in supplying the occupying forces.

In particular, the plant supplies the occupying army with diesel fuel and aviation kerosene.

The total volume of the plant's tanks is over 210,000 cubic metres.

Read more: Orenburg gas processing plant and Temryuk oil port attacked by SSU drones, - source. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Read more: Russia flew Tu-95 nuclear bombers over Norwegian Sea: NATO scrambled fighter jets

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Armed Forces HQ (5357) Russia (13986) Storm Shadow / SCALP (21) Strikes on RF (911) Rostov region (16)
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