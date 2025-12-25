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News Photo UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
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Drones attacked Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in Rostov region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. The Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant was hit by drones.

This was reported by Astra, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Locals who posted videos and photos of the attack say that the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant (JSC "NOPP") was hit.

A huge column of smoke rose above the city, and a fire broke out.

Drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant
Drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant
Drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant
Drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant
Drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant
Drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant
Drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant
Drone attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant

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What preceded it?

  • Censor.NET sources reported that on the night of 25 December, SSU drones successfully attacked oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg.

Watch more: Drone attack on Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

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Oil refineries (408) Russia (13986) Rostov region (16)
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