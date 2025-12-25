Drones attacked Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in Rostov region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Explosions were heard in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. The Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant was hit by drones.
This was reported by Astra, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Locals who posted videos and photos of the attack say that the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant (JSC "NOPP") was hit.
A huge column of smoke rose above the city, and a fire broke out.
What preceded it?
- Censor.NET sources reported that on the night of 25 December, SSU drones successfully attacked oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg.
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