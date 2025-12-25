Drones attacked Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in Rostov region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Explosions were heard in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. The Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant was hit by drones.

This was reported by Astra, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Locals who posted videos and photos of the attack say that the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant (JSC "NOPP") was hit.

A huge column of smoke rose above the city, and a fire broke out.

















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What preceded it?

Censor.NET sources reported that on the night of 25 December, SSU drones successfully attacked oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg.

Watch more: Drone attack on Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation. VIDEO