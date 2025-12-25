Drone attack hits Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO

Video footage of a drone attack on the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, which took place on the night of 22 December, has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a series of explosions on the premises. Based on the info we have, the oil terminal, an ammunition depot, and a place where attack drones are stored, prepared, and launched were hit.

There are reports of damage to a pipeline, two berths and two ships located on the terminal's territory. The attack also caused a fire covering an area of more than 1,000 square metres.

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