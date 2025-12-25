Night drone attack on Moscow: Russian air defense allegedly shot down 8 UAVs

On the night of December 25, Moscow was attacked by drones. According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down eight UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

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The first reports of the downing of drones appeared around two o'clock in the morning. At that time, Sobyanin reported the alleged destruction of four drones that had "attacked Moscow."

Subsequently, at 2:06 a.m. and 2:08 a.m., the mayor of Moscow reported the alleged downing of two more and one UAV flying towards Moscow.

At 2:20 a.m., he announced that another drone that had "attacked Moscow" had been shot down.

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