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News Drone attack on Russian regions
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Night drone attack on Moscow: Russian air defense allegedly shot down 8 UAVs

Moscow under attack: Russia claims to have destroyed 8 drones

On the night of December 25, Moscow was attacked by drones. According to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Russian air defense forces allegedly shot down eight UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

The first reports of the downing of drones appeared around two o'clock in the morning. At that time, Sobyanin reported the alleged destruction of four drones that had "attacked Moscow."

Subsequently, at 2:06 a.m. and 2:08 a.m., the mayor of Moscow reported the alleged downing of two more and one UAV flying towards Moscow.

At 2:20 a.m., he announced that another drone that had "attacked Moscow" had been shot down.

Read also on Censor.NET: Fire in Krasnodar Krai, Russia: drones attacked the port of Temryuk

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