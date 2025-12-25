Orenburg gas processing plant and Temryuk oil port attacked by SSU drones, - source. VIDEO

Drones from the SSU's "A" Special Operations Centre successfully attacked oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

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What is known?

Temryuk

Two tanks containing petroleum products are on fire in the seaport of Temryuk in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation as a result of an attack.

The fire covers an area of about 2,000 square metres. Seventy people and 18 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

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Orenburg Gas Processing Plant

The SSU also attacked the Orenburg gas processing plant, which is the world's largest gas chemical complex, processing 37.5 billion cubic metres of gas per year.

A gas fire broke out at the plant in the pipeline of the 3U-70 unit, which purifies raw gas from hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide.

The operations of gas processing plant is currently shut down.

The FIRMS service, which tracks fires in real time around the world, has recorded fires at the plant.

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