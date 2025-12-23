Security Service of Ukraine hits Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft before blowing up submarine in Novorossiysk

Before striking a Kilo-class "Varshavyanka" submarine in the port of Novorossiysk, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed a Russian Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft at the Yeysk airbase, which could have disrupted the attack.

The SBU press center reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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New details of the SBU special operation in Novorossiysk

One of the key stages of the operation was disabling a Russian modernized Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft ("Sea Dragon"), which could have interfered with the strike on the enemy submarine.

The operation was carried out by officers of the SBU’s 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence. The aircraft was hit by a drone with an above-ground airburst warhead fitted with 2,000 fragmentation elements.

Read more: Destruction of submarine "Varshavyanka": satellite photos of berth

In the Black Sea, the Russians had only one aircraft of this class capable of detecting the "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drone as it moved toward the target.

To hit the Il-38N, the SBU used a modern drone with an above-ground airburst warhead fitted with 2,000 fragmentation elements directed downward. The detonation occurred directly above the compartment housing the main equipment and radars, and also damaged the engine.

Destroying the Il-38N, the only aircraft in the Black Sea capable of detecting "Sub Sea Baby" underwater drones, ensured the success of the subsequent operation to destroy a "Varshavyanka"-class submarine.

Read more: SSU strike on submarine in Novorossiysk is an unprecedented operation, - British intelligence

More about the Il-38

The aircraft is designed for maritime reconnaissance, submarine search, sea-area surveillance, laying minefields, and carrying out torpedo strikes.

The aircraft that was hit had been actively countering the SBU’s maritime drones. The estimated cost of the aircraft is $24 million.