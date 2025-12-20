SSU strike on submarine in Novorossiysk is an unprecedented operation, - British intelligence

British intelligence analyzed the consequences of the SSU's night strike on a Russian Varshavianka-class submarine in the port of Novorossiysk, carried out by unmanned underwater vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a review by the UK Ministry of Defense.

"The strike, carried out using a Sub Sea Baby drone, likely caused significant damage to the submarine, leaving it unable to sail independently or perform tasks. This submarine is a platform capable of carrying Kalibr missiles, which were used to strike targets in Ukraine," the review says.

Russian submarine still in port after attack

British intelligence reports that as of December 18, the damaged Russian submarine was still in port.

According to open sources, other Russian ships left the Novorossiysk naval base as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of potential further strikes by Ukraine.

"Ukraine's successful strike, which broke through Novorossiysk's multi-layered defenses, clearly demonstrates the rapid development of the skills and capabilities of Ukraine's naval forces, particularly in the use of unmanned systems," the review says.

It adds that this could "significantly undermine the confidence of the Russian military leadership in measures to protect Russia's Black Sea Fleet."

Watch more: SSU blew up Russian submarine for first time with Sub Sea Baby underwater drones in Novorossiysk. VIDEO

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