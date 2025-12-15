SSU blew up Russian submarine for first time with Sub Sea Baby underwater drones in Novorossiysk. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted another unique special operation and staged a maritime "cotton" in the port of Novorossiysk. For the first time in history, a Russian submarine of the 636.3 "Varshavyanka" class was blown up by Sub Sea Baby underwater drones.

This was reported by the SSU press centre, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the special operation

"For the first time in history, Sub Sea Baby underwater drones blew up a Russian 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarine (classified as Kilo by NATO). As a result of the explosion, the submarine suffered critical damage and was effectively put out of action," the statement said.

The submarine carried four launchers for Kalibr cruise missiles, which the enemy uses to strike targets in Ukraine.

This was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,185,080 people (+1,460 per day), 11,404 tanks, 34,992 artillery systems, 23,699 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The cost of a Varshavyanka-class submarine is about $400 million.

Given the international sanctions in place, the construction of a similar submarine could now cost up to $500 million. This class of submarine is also known as the "Black Hole" because of its hull's ability to absorb sound and remain undetectable by sonar.

We will remind you that the blown-up boat was forced to remain in the port of Novorossiysk due to the successful special operations of the Sea Baby surface naval drones, which drove Russian ships and submarines out of Sevastopol Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea.