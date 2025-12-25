Russia flew Tu-95 nuclear bombers over Norwegian Sea: NATO scrambled fighter jets

Russia conducted a long-range flight of strategic bombers over neutral waters in the Barents and Norwegian Seas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Mirror.

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According to the publication, Russian long-range bombers made a long-distance Christmas flight, which is seen as a demonstrative signal and an attempt to put pressure on the West, particularly on the northern part of Great Britain. In response, NATO scrambled fighter jets to monitor the situation.

It is reported that Su-33 fighter jets accompanied the long-range bombers during the flight. Journalists suggest that this route may have been a deliberate attempt to provoke the West near Santa Claus's supposed flight path from the North Pole.

Read more: In conversation with Bush Jr., Putin called Ukraine "artificially created" and asked for Russia to be admitted to NATO

Statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated: "Long-range bombers Tu-95MS of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The flight lasted more than seven hours."

The Russian agency also added that foreign fighter jets accompanied the bombers on certain sections of the route, but did not specify which NATO air forces intercepted the Tu-95MS aircraft.

It is noted that Russia also uses bombers of this type to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Read more: Baltic Sea is turning into battleground between NATO and Russia, - Economist