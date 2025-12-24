Baltic Sea is turning into battleground between NATO and Russia, - Economist

The Baltic Sea is becoming a strategic arena for confrontation between NATO and Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Economist.

Poland has reportedly decided to purchase three Swedish Saab A26 submarines for approximately $2.8 billion. These 66-meter vessels are notable for their high camouflage and surveillance capabilities and are equipped with hatches for launching underwater drones, sensors, or divers.

As The Economist notes, for Poland, as for other countries in the Baltic region, control over underwater space and energy and telecommunications infrastructure is becoming a priority issue of national security. The Balticconnector and Baltic Pipe gas pipelines, communication and power cables, as well as new offshore wind farms and LNG terminals are located on the seabed.

Hybrid attacks by the Russian Federation in the Baltic Sea

Despite NATO's superiority in the Baltic Sea, Russia has the resources to carry out hybrid attacks: in 2023, at least 11 incidents related to underwater infrastructure were recorded, including damage to cables and gas pipelines. Such attacks allow Russia to deny involvement and test the Alliance's response.

At the same time, the Baltic Sea is a difficult environment to monitor: shallow waters and cluttered seabeds, high maritime traffic, and sharp changes in salinity make it difficult to use conventional sonar. The A26 and unmanned underwater vehicles are designed to fill these gaps.

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Submarine construction in Poland

Delays in submarine construction leave Poland vulnerable until the 2030s. Until then, the country will have to strengthen surveillance and protection of critical infrastructure by other means.

According to analysts' estimates, the daily cost of repairing an underwater telecommunications cable can reach €24 million, an oil pipeline €36 million, and a gas pipeline €75 million. Therefore, investments in modern submarines are strategically expedient and economically justified for Poland and its allies.