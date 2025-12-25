Zelenskyy hears Palisa report: Frontline positions and combat units to be strengthened

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, on the decisions needed to strengthen Ukraine’s frontline positions and the army.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What has already been done

Zelenskyy noted that good results have already been achieved over the year in supplying brigades and corps. In particular, a program of direct financial support for combat units is operating, simplifying procurement and frontline supply. A program for fair distribution of personnel among brigades is also being implemented, and the first detailed reports for December are now expected.

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Strengthening combat units

"There will be further strengthening of our combat units, as well as our comprehensive countering of the enemy, including strengthening our UAV component. We are preparing the relevant issues for the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting in the near future," the president said.

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Honoring troops with awards

In addition, Zelenskyy signed decrees today to award Ukrainian soldiers with state honors.