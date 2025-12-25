Zelenskyy speaks with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: Russia tries to make its thirst for killing foundation of national pride

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Zelenskyy reported about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"A good and very warm conversation with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. I thanked him for his very sincere Christmas greetings to Ukrainians, for supporting our defense of life, and our diplomatic efforts," the statement said.

Russian strikes on energy sector

Zelenskyy also spoke about Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector.

"Unfortunately, even on Christmas Eve and Christmas night, the Russian army did not stop its brutal strikes on Ukraine, on the energy sector, on our people. Power outage schedules are in place in many of our cities and villages," the president noted.

Read more: Sybiha on Russia’s attack on Ukraine: Moscow is not hiding its genocidal intent and is deliberately striking energy infrastructure

Russia’s thirst for killing

The conversation also covered Russian strikes on civilian facilities.

"Today during the day, Russian troops are again striking our eastern cities. And in Chernihiv, virtually during our conversation with the Patriarch, assistance was being provided to the wounded after a Russian drone hit an ordinary residential building.

A very accurate assessment of all this was voiced in our conversation: unfortunately, we are dealing with barbarians who, ultimately, do not believe in God either. This is what Russia has become, and it is not ashamed of it at all. On the contrary, their thirst for killing there, in Russia, they are trying to make the foundation of national pride.

Watch more: Ruscists struck five-storey building in Chernihiv with drone: one person killed, there are wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

We will resist Russia’s war and aggression in every way possible, defending our lives, the lives of Ukrainians and all people who suffer because the war is still going on.

I am grateful for His All-Holiness’ readiness to continue helping all peace efforts. Christ is born! Let us glorify Him!" Zelenskyy added.

Russian attack on Christmas

On the night of 25 December, Russian occupiers launched 131 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

Hits by 22 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations.

The enemy again struck the port and industrial infrastructure in the Odesa region. One person was killed, and two others were injured.

On Christmas night, Russian occupiers continued their attack on Ukraine’s energy sector. As a result, customers were left without power in Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and the Odesa regions (in the Odesa region, the outages were caused by previous strikes).