Sybiha on Russia’s attack on Ukraine: Moscow is not hiding its genocidal intent and is deliberately striking energy infrastructure
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on another attack by Russian occupiers on Ukraine, urging partners to increase pressure on Russia.
He wrote about it on X, Censor.NET reports.
Attack casualties
"Instead of a Christmas ceasefire or progress toward peace, Russia carried out another massive attack against Ukraine this morning, hundreds of drones and missiles.
In the Kyiv region, an elderly woman was killed; in the Zhytomyr region, a four-year-old child was killed. Another person was reported killed in the Khmelnytskyi region. At least nine regions reported injuries," the statement said.
What did the occupiers target?
Sybiha stressed that Russia’s main targets were the energy system and critical civilian infrastructure.
"Moscow is not hiding its genocidal intent, deliberately preparing strikes on energy infrastructure precisely as temperatures drop," the minister said.
Pressure on Russia
He noted that while the world is preparing for Christmas, Ukraine is defending itself, its freedom and its people, as well as peace and stability across the entire transatlantic space, from Russian barbarism and aggression.
"Russia must be forced into peace through collective transatlantic strength. This can be done by raising the cost of continuing this war for the aggressor," he added.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and is carrying out a mass drone attack on Ukraine.
- Due to the enemy attack, emergency power outages were imposed in a number of regions.
- It was also reported that the enemy attacked the Rivne region and an apartment building was damaged.
- In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region: five people were injured, one child was killed, and homes and civilian facilities were damaged.
- In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed in the Russian attack; damage reported in two districts.
- In the Odesa region, damage reported and there were power disruptions due to the Russian attack.
- In addition, ruscists attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region.
- A Russian strike on Kyiv was also recorded. Four people were injured, including a child, and a house was damaged.
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