Sybiha on Russia’s attack on Ukraine: Moscow is not hiding its genocidal intent and is deliberately striking energy infrastructure

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on another attack by Russian occupiers on Ukraine, urging partners to increase pressure on Russia.

He wrote about it on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Attack casualties

"Instead of a Christmas ceasefire or progress toward peace, Russia carried out another massive attack against Ukraine this morning, hundreds of drones and missiles.

In the Kyiv region, an elderly woman was killed; in the Zhytomyr region, a four-year-old child was killed. Another person was reported killed in the Khmelnytskyi region. At least nine regions reported injuries," the statement said.

See more: Russian troops attacked Odesa region with drones, causing damage and power outages. PHOTOS

What did the occupiers target?

Sybiha stressed that Russia’s main targets were the energy system and critical civilian infrastructure.

"Moscow is not hiding its genocidal intent, deliberately preparing strikes on energy infrastructure precisely as temperatures drop," the minister said.

Read more: Massive attack by Russian Federation on energy sector: Rivne, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions almost completely without power

Pressure on Russia

He noted that while the world is preparing for Christmas, Ukraine is defending itself, its freedom and its people, as well as peace and stability across the entire transatlantic space, from Russian barbarism and aggression.

"Russia must be forced into peace through collective transatlantic strength. This can be done by raising the cost of continuing this war for the aggressor," he added.

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