Enemy attacked Kyiv region: woman killed, casualties, houses in two districts damaged (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 23 December 2025, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

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Peaceful settlements and ordinary people's homes were under enemy attack.

There is one casualty

As noted, a private two-storey house caught fire in the Vyshhorod district as a result of the enemy attack. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1949 was killed.

Three other people were injured here: a man born in 1975, a woman born in 1976, and a girl born in 2009. They suffered shrapnel wounds. All the victims were given medical assistance at the scene.

Attack on the Obukhiv district

Two private houses were also damaged in the Obukhiv district. Their windows were broken, and their facades and roofs were damaged.

"The enemy attack is ongoing. Stay in safe places, take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the head of the region emphasises.

Consequences

Later, the SES published photos showing the consequences of the enemy attack.











Read more: Enemy drones attacked Kyiv region: houses damaged in Vyshhorod district

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and is massively attacking Ukraine with drones.

Due to the enemy attack, emergency power cuts were implemented in a number of regions.

It was also reported that the enemy attacked Rivne region, damaging an apartment building.

In addition, Russian troops struck the Zhytomyr region, injuring two children and damaging houses and enterprises.

See more: Two young men were preparing Russian strikes on thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the Kyiv region - SSU. PHOTOS