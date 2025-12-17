Enemy drones attacked Kyiv region: houses damaged in Vyshhorod district

On the night of Wednesday, 17 December 2025, Russian troops carried out another attack on the Kyiv region using strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

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Civil infrastructure under attack

According to the RMA, peaceful settlements and people's homes were under attack by the terrorist country.

See more: Russian attack on Vyshhorod: Three high-rise buildings damaged, one entrance completely burned out. PHOTOS

"Fortunately, there are no casualties among the population. Air defence forces were operating in the region. Some enemy targets were shot down.

No critical infrastructure facilities were hit," the statement said.

Residential buildings damaged

As noted, two two-storey residential buildings were damaged in the Vyshhorod district as a result of enemy attacks. Their windows were broken.

"People whose homes have been damaged will be provided with all the necessary assistance. We are working on this together with the local authorities," the head of the region concluded.

See more: Ruscists attacked Fastiv in the Kyiv region again: fires broke out. PHOTOS

What preceded?

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of 16 December, Russian troops again attacked Ukrainian territory from the air, using strike drones.

According to the Air Force, air defence forces destroyed 37 out of 69 UAVs launched by the occupiers.

See more: Aftermath of enemy shelling cleared up in three districts of Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS