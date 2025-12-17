Enemy drones attacked Kyiv region: houses damaged in Vyshhorod district
On the night of Wednesday, 17 December 2025, Russian troops carried out another attack on the Kyiv region using strike drones.
This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
Civil infrastructure under attack
According to the RMA, peaceful settlements and people's homes were under attack by the terrorist country.
"Fortunately, there are no casualties among the population. Air defence forces were operating in the region. Some enemy targets were shot down.
No critical infrastructure facilities were hit," the statement said.
Residential buildings damaged
As noted, two two-storey residential buildings were damaged in the Vyshhorod district as a result of enemy attacks. Their windows were broken.
"People whose homes have been damaged will be provided with all the necessary assistance. We are working on this together with the local authorities," the head of the region concluded.
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