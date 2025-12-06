Aftermath of enemy shelling cleared up in three districts of Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescuers have cleared up the aftermath of Russian shelling in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, more than 100 rescuers and State Emergency Service aircraft were involved in extinguishing fires in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts.



In the city of Fastiv, a fire train was called in to assist the rescuers.



It is reported that work is ongoing.

See more: Klymenko on night attack: 10 regions hit, 8 people wounded. Large fires in Lutsk, Dnipro and Bila Tserkva - Klymenko. PHOTOS

















What preceded it?

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that at least three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian attack with missiles and drones on a number of settlements in the region.