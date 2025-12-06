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Aftermath of enemy shelling cleared up in three districts of Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Rescuers have cleared up the aftermath of Russian shelling in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, more than 100 rescuers and State Emergency Service aircraft were involved in extinguishing fires in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts.
In the city of Fastiv, a fire train was called in to assist the rescuers.
It is reported that work is ongoing.
What preceded it?
The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that at least three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian attack with missiles and drones on a number of settlements in the region.
- In the Vyshhorod district, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest, and back, as well as a closed injury to her cervical spine. Another victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered a laceration to her cheek. Medical assistance was provided on site, and hospitalisation was not necessary.
- In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He suffered a laceration to his left shin, but his condition does not require hospitalisation.
- Due to the attack on the railway infrastructure in Fastiv, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily changing the routes of passenger trains that were supposed to pass through the city tonight.
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