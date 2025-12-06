Klymenko on night attack: 10 regions hit, 8 people wounded. Large fires in Lutsk, Dnipro and Bila Tserkva - Klymenko. PHOTOS

The night of 6 December was difficult in Ukraine. Russia again attacked civilian infrastructure with drones and missiles.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Ten regions attacked

According to him, 10 regions were attacked.

"In most of them, there were direct hits on residential buildings, energy facilities, and railways.

More than two dozen buildings were damaged in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr and Lviv regions," the report said.

See more: Zelenskyy on night attack: enemy’s main targets are energy facilities; railway station in Fastiv was burned down. PHOTOS

There are wounded

According to Klymenko, at least eight people were injured:

• 3 in the Kyiv region

• 3 in the Dnipropetrovsk region

• 2 in the Lviv region

In Fastiv, the enemy destroyed the railway station building.

"In Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva, rescuers are extinguishing thousands of square metres of warehouse space containing food and medicine.

Firefighting operations are continuing at energy facilities in the Kyiv and Lviv regions. Nearly 500 rescuers and about 200 police officers are involved in the work," Klymenko said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences at 24 locations

The police are documenting crimes, collecting evidence, helping people, and checking the areas for dangerous ammunition debris.











The State Emergency Service is working at 24 locations:

• firefighting has already been completed at 17 locations

• work is ongoing at 7

"The most difficult areas are the large fires at warehouses in Lutsk, Dnipro, and Bila Tserkva. Robotic complexes and State Emergency Service aircraft are working there," summarises the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The first consequences of the massive attack by the Russian Federation

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that at least three people were injured as a result of a massive Russian missile and drone attack on several settlements in the region.

In the Vyshhorod district, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest, and back, as well as a closed injury to her cervical spine.

Another victim, a 40-year-old woman, suffered a laceration to her cheek. Medical assistance was provided on site, and hospitalisation was not necessary.

In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He suffered a laceration to his left shin, but his condition does not require hospitalisation.

Due to the strike on the railway infrastructure in Fastiv, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily changing the routes of passenger trains that were supposed to pass through the city tonight.

The Zaporizhzhia district, as well as Dnipro and the region, were also attacked during the night. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, there were no casualties in Zaporizhzhia. The consequences of the shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region are currently being clarified.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv region with drones and missiles: three people were wounded, and movement of number of trains was changed