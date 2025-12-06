Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv region with drones and missiles: three people were wounded, and movement of number of trains was changed
On the night of 6 December, Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. Settlements in the region were hit.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.
Three people were wounded as a result of the attack by the terrorist country. In the Vyshhorod district, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalised at a local hospital. She suffered shrapnel wounds to her arm, chest and back, as well as a closed injury to her cervical spine.
Another woman, aged 40, suffered a laceration to her cheek. She was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalisation.
In Fastiv, a man born in 1983 was injured. He suffered a laceration to his left shin. He does not require hospitalisation," the report said.
The enemy struck the railway infrastructure in Fastiv
Due to the massive shelling of the railway infrastructure in Fastiv, the routes of passenger trains that were supposed to pass through the city tonight are being changed, Ukrzaliznytsia reported.
"A number of trains will not be able to run on their usual routes today. This applies in particular to destinations in Slavutych, Zhytomyr and the capital. Some trains will run on changed routes, in particular to Motovylivka, Fastiv-2 and Kozhanka stations," the company said.
The following trains will not be running today:
- No. 6851 Chernihiv - Slavutych
- No. 6854 Slavutych - Chernihiv
- No. 6853 Chernihiv - Slavutych
- No. 6856 Slavutych - Chernihiv
- No. 6002 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
- No. 6491 Fastiv-1 - Zhytomyr
- No. 6491 Fastiv-1 - Zhytomyr
- No. 7034 Zhytomyr - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
- No. 7037 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Zhytomyr
- No. 7030 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Northern)
- No. 7042 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
- No. 6540 Fastiv-1 - Sviatoshyn
Trains to Vasylkiv will also be temporarily suspended. Specifically:
- 6042 Vasylkiv-Centre - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
- No. 6041 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Vasylkiv-Centre
- No. 6046 Vasylkiv-Centre - Kyiv-Pass. (Suburban)
In addition, we will not be able to operate the following routes today:
- No. 6003 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Fastiv-1
- No. 6005 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Fastiv-1
- No. 6004 Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pass. (Suburban)
The route of regional train No. 892 Boyarka - Slavutych (instead of Fastiv-Slavutych) has been changed.
Suburban trains will also run to/from Motovylivka station instead of Fastiv-1 station:
- No. 6001 Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban) - Motovylivka
- No. 6006 Motovylivka - Kyiv-Pass. (Suburban)
- No. 6007 Kyiv-Pas. (Northern) - Motovylivka
- No. 6012 Motovylivka - Kyiv-Pas. (Suburban)
to/from Fastiv-2 station:
- No. 6231 Myronivka - Fastiv-2
- No. 6234 Fastiv-2 - Myronivka
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password