Russians attack Nikopol district: homes, sports and education facilities, filling stations and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout 5 December, Russian forces continued to terrorise communities in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, with damage reported.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

How the Russians attacked

The occupiers targeted Nikopol, Myrivka, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities with heavy artillery and FPV drones.

See more: Air defense eliminated 80 enemy UAVs out of 137, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Damage

As a result of the attacks, three apartment blocks, five private houses and a disused building were damaged. Sports and education facilities were also hit. Two filling stations, a car, outbuildings and a power line were affected. One garage caught fire, another was damaged.

No casualties were reported.

Read more: Russian forces attack energy facility in Odesa region – DTEK

Aftermath of the attack.













