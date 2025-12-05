Russians attack Nikopol district: homes, sports and education facilities, filling stations and power lines damaged. PHOTOS
Throughout 5 December, Russian forces continued to terrorise communities in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, with damage reported.
This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET notes.
How the Russians attacked
The occupiers targeted Nikopol, Myrivka, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities with heavy artillery and FPV drones.
Damage
As a result of the attacks, three apartment blocks, five private houses and a disused building were damaged. Sports and education facilities were also hit. Two filling stations, a car, outbuildings and a power line were affected. One garage caught fire, another was damaged.
No casualties were reported.
Aftermath of the attack.
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