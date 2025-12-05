Air defense eliminated 80 enemy UAVs out of 137, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of December 5, the enemy used 137 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones from various directions. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in five directions:
- Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;
- Chauda - TOT AR Crimea.
The result of the work of the air defense forces
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
57 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations.
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