Air defense eliminated 80 enemy UAVs out of 137, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of December 5, the enemy used 137 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones from various directions. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in five directions:

Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

Chauda - TOT AR Crimea.

See more: Russia attacked with two Iskanders and 138 UAVs: air defense neutralized 114 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

The result of the work of the air defense forces

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

57 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations.

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