Russia attacked with two Iskanders and 138 UAVs: air defense neutralized 114 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of December 4, Russian invaders launched ballistic missiles and various types of drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What did the enemy attack with?

The Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region and occupied Crimea.

The enemy also launched 138 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of UAVs from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk – Russian Federation, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea.

About 85 of them are "Shaheds".

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 09:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 114 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations.