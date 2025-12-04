Russian forces attack energy facility in Odesa region – DTEK
During the night, Russian occupiers attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region.
The company’s press service reported this, Censor.NET notes.
Power outages
"9,500 customers have been reconnected using backup schemes. A further 51,800 are temporarily without power.
Power engineers are already working in enhanced mode to restore electricity as quickly as possible," the statement says.
Background
- In the early hours of 3 December, Russian occupiers struck an energy facility in Odesa region, injuring an employee of the enterprise.
- On 4 December, the invaders attacked Odesa again, injuring seven people.
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