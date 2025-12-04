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Russian forces attack energy facility in Odesa region – DTEK

Russia attacks DTEK energy facility in Odesa region: what we know

During the night, Russian occupiers attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region.

The company’s press service reported this, Censor.NET notes.

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Power outages

"9,500 customers have been reconnected using backup schemes. A further 51,800 are temporarily without power.

Power engineers are already working in enhanced mode to restore electricity as quickly as possible," the statement says.

Background

Read more: Russia strikes Kharkiv: regional military administration reports details

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shoot out (17621) Odesa region (1105) energy (1099) DTEK (164)
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