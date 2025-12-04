Russian forces attack energy facility in Odesa region – DTEK

During the night, Russian occupiers attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region.

The company’s press service reported this, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Power outages

"9,500 customers have been reconnected using backup schemes. A further 51,800 are temporarily without power.

Power engineers are already working in enhanced mode to restore electricity as quickly as possible," the statement says.

Background

In the early hours of 3 December, Russian occupiers struck an energy facility in Odesa region, injuring an employee of the enterprise.

On 4 December, the invaders attacked Odesa again, injuring seven people.

Read more: Russia strikes Kharkiv: regional military administration reports details