Enemy attacked Odesa: infrastructure and housing damaged, six people injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 4 December, Russian invaders attacked Odesa once again. Infrastructure, residential buildings, and cars were damaged in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.

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"Six victims are currently known. Three of them have been hospitalised in a moderate condition. The others were treated on site," the report said.

Resilience Centres have been set up in the city

Part of the Peresypsky district is without power. Resilience Centres are operating for residents.

An operational headquarters has been set up. Utility services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Changes in transport

Due to the power outage, tram route No. 1 is temporarily out of service. Five social buses are running along its route.

Tram No. 7 is operating on a shortened route: "Kherson Square – 11th station of Lyustdorfskaya Road".

Measures are being taken to bring in additional buses to serve routes running along Knyaz Volodymyr Velykyi Avenue.

Tram route No. 20 "Kherson Square – Khadzhibey Estuary" is also temporarily out of service. Buses are operating on this route.

Watch more: Russian forces attacked Odesa and surrounding area with drones: energy infrastructure facilities were on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Consequences of the enemy attack













See more: Attack on Odesa region: two people injured, Orlivka customs checkpoint suspends operations. PHOTOS