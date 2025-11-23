Russian forces attacked Odesa and surrounding area with drones: energy infrastructure facilities were on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of Sunday, 23 November, Russian troops once again attacked the Odesa region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Where did the enemy strike?
As noted, both individual areas of the region and the city itself were attacked.
Consequences
According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy drone strikes caused fires at energy infrastructure facilities and a former industrial building, which firefighters quickly extinguished.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries.
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