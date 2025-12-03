Russia strikes Kharkiv: regional military administration reports details
On the evening of Wednesday, 3 December, Russia shelled Kharkiv.
According to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the occupiers launched what is believed to have been a missile strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv on 3 December, Censor.NET reports.
"As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. The details are being clarified," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.
He also warned that the threat of further strikes remains.
Russian ballistic strike on Kryvyi Rih
Earlier, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih, hitting an administrative building with a ballistic missile, believed to be an Iskander-M. Three people, including a child, were reported injured in the strike.
Condition of the injured
It is noted that the child will be treated on an outpatient basis, as will a 28-year-old woman. An injured 87-year-old woman has been hospitalised in a moderate condition.
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