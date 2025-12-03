Russia strikes Kharkiv: regional military administration reports details

On the evening of Wednesday, 3 December, Russia shelled Kharkiv.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the occupiers launched what is believed to have been a missile strike on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv on 3 December, Censor.NET reports.

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"As of now, there have been no reports of casualties. The details are being clarified," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also warned that the threat of further strikes remains.

Watch more: Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: six injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian ballistic strike on Kryvyi Rih

Earlier, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih, hitting an administrative building with a ballistic missile, believed to be an Iskander-M. Three people, including a child, were reported injured in the strike.

Read more: Russian forces hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile and attack three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, damage reported. PHOTOS

Condition of the injured

It is noted that the child will be treated on an outpatient basis, as will a 28-year-old woman. An injured 87-year-old woman has been hospitalised in a moderate condition.

See more: Russian attack on Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk region: two miners killed. PHOTO