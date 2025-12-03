Russian attack on Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk region: two miners killed. PHOTO

In the early hours of 3 December, two miners were killed when a Russian drone attacked Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The incident was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET informs.

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Russia’s attack claims lives of two miners

"On the night of 3 December, the occupiers launched drone strikes on the mining town of Ternivka. Vitalii and Valerii were helping clear the rubble and were killed when a second drone hit," the statement reads.

See more: Enemy shelling claims lives of two residents of Donetsk region, with five more injured. PHOTOS

What is known about the victims?

Vitalii Korotych will forever be 43.

"He had worked at the Ternivske mine for more than half his life. He was the kindest member of the team and loved his family – his wife and three daughters – very much," the company said.

Valerii Kalinevych was 50 years old.

"For many years, he trained the younger generation of miners at the Heroes of Cosmos mine until he retired. He was also truly the life and soul of the team," the statement says.

As previously reported, on the night of 3 December 2025, Russian troops struck Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

See more: Three civilians killed and three wounded: consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS